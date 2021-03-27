BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Up 763.6% in March

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 763.6% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BoxScore Brands stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. BoxScore Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.
BoxScore Brands Company Profile
