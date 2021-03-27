Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in March

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RIINF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 81,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,195. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

