BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BSA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. 5,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,283. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

