Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $803.87

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 803.87 ($10.50) and traded as high as GBX 852 ($11.13). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 851.50 ($11.12), with a volume of 519,254 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BVIC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Britvic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 899.09 ($11.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 818.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 803.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 24.05.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

