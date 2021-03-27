Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,735,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $482.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.68 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $196.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

