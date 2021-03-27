Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Broadcom worth $1,287,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 48,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,735,672 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $482.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.68 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.80. The company has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.