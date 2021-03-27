Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.88% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $688,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 169,475 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,203,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of BR opened at $153.44 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.08 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.68.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

