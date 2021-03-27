Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $64,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 169,475 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,203,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,546,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,767,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR opened at $153.44 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.08 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

