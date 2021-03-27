Brokerages Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Avantor posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. Avantor has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,902.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,728 shares of company stock worth $4,448,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

