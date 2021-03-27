Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). GameStop reported earnings per share of ($1.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush cut shares of GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

GameStop stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.00. 37,430,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,137,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

