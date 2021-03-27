Brokerages Anticipate Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Sabre reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 53.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 670,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 31,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 14.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 705,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 16.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.88. 6,037,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,877,762. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

