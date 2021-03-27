Brokerages Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). SCYNEXIS posted earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

SCYX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 321,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

In other SCYNEXIS news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $1,374,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.