Brokerages Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. WisdomTree Investments also reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on WETF. Morgan Stanley lowered WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.36. 1,210,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,201. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

