Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.22). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.07) to ($4.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million.

APLS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

Shares of APLS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 667,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $116,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,431,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,370. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

