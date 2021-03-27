Brokerages Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.34. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,292,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,998. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

