Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $249.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

