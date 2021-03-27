Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 74,100 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 719.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Itron worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $89.22 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

