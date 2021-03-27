Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 161.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,816 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $47,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

EMR opened at $91.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

