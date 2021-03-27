Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,483 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LEN opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.86. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $103.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.