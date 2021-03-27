Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of News worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NWSA opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

