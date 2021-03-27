Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.67 Million in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 246,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of The Aaron’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,708,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 393,692 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 342,719 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $3,644,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. Truist cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens cut The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

AAN opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $888.99 million and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

The Aaron's Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

