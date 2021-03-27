Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $6.33 Million Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Vontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,419,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.18. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

