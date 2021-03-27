Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of RealPage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get RealPage alerts:

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. RealPage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 161.76 and a beta of 1.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RP. BMO Capital Markets cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, reports acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.