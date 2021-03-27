Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 51,274 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,051,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.40.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $200.95 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.34. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.