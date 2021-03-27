Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,493 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,057,000 after purchasing an additional 908,186 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 343,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,245.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

