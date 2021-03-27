Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WORK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,965,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,057,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Slack Technologies stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.60 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,976,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,716 shares of company stock worth $7,684,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.