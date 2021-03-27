Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 583,061 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 583,061 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

