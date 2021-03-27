Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 1,255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

