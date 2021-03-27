Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,587. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.