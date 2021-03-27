BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

DOO opened at C$103.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.39. BRP has a 52 week low of C$18.63 and a 52 week high of C$107.52. The stock has a market cap of C$8.80 billion and a PE ratio of 42.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$108.38.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Dividend History for BRP (TSE:DOO)

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.