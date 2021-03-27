BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

DOO opened at C$103.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.39. BRP has a 52 week low of C$18.63 and a 52 week high of C$107.52. The stock has a market cap of C$8.80 billion and a PE ratio of 42.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$108.38.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

