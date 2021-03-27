BTU Protocol Price Hits $0.63 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001113 BTC on exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $56.62 million and $835.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00021199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.11 or 0.00612437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022973 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

