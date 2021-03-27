Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $28.32 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

