Burger Swap Price Reaches $5.84 on Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for $5.84 or 0.00010475 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $70.10 million and approximately $228.00 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00058041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00243522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.65 or 0.00897813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00074593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00030719 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,376,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,524 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

