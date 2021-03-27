Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of BZZUF stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Buzzi Unicem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.