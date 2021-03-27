Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Buzzi Unicem from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $12.55 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.14%.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

