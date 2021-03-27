BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BYDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $45.40 on Friday. BYD has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $72.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

