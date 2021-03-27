Bytecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $162,582.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $107.16 million and approximately $162,582.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.50 or 0.00401018 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

