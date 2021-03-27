Bytom Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $148.62 million and approximately $31.91 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.90 or 0.00329504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,665,742,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,457,757 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.