Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Up 1,866.7% in March

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 1,866.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of CADLF stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86. Cadeler A/S has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Separately, DNB Markets started coverage on Cadeler A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Pacific Orca and Pacific Osprey names.

