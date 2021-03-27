CaixaPay (CXP) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00057683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00224643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.48 or 0.00858489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00049590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00074902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00029004 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.