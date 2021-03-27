CaixaPay (CXP) Trading Up 3,826.1% This Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00058573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.00228624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.03 or 0.00853370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00050959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00075165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00031603 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

