Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,244.55

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,244.55 ($16.26) and traded as low as GBX 1,010 ($13.20). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,045 ($13.65), with a volume of 4,199 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £126.64 million and a P/E ratio of 6.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,120.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.10. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.