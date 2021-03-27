Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Short Interest Update

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Calloway’s Nursery stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 million, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.96. Calloway’s Nursery has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 19 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston.

