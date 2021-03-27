Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Short Interest Update

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Calloway’s Nursery stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 million, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.96. Calloway’s Nursery has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile
