Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $113.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

