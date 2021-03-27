Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99. Also, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at C$539,992.74.

TSE CWB opened at C$32.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.14. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$16.65 and a one year high of C$35.46.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

