Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.04

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.04 and traded as high as C$9.50. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$9.23, with a volume of 74,429 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on CFX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of C$602.11 million and a P/E ratio of -26.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.04.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

