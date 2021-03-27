Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Down 81.5% in March

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the February 28th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,562,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NUGS remained flat at $$0.12 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,021. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.62.

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures engages in the cultivation of marijuana products in the United States. It incubates, develops, and partners within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

