CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the February 28th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNXF remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 116,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,531. CannAmerica Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About CannAmerica Brands

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

