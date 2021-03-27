CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the February 28th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNNXF remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 116,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,531. CannAmerica Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07.
About CannAmerica Brands
