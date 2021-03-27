Cannell Capital LLC Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Cannell Capital LLC cut its holdings in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,717,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540,397 shares during the quarter. Aqua Metals makes up 2.3% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 4.44% of Aqua Metals worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AQMS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 1,368,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,171. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

In other Aqua Metals news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $340,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aqua Metals Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

