Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to announce sales of $129.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.07 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $80.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $442.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $429.80 million to $449.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $642.39 million, with estimates ranging from $599.74 million to $678.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGC. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

CGC stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

